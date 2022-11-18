Aggies begin individual competition at Texas Diving Invite

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams began individual competition at the Texas Diving Invitational Thursday evening at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

Rhett Hensley and Victor Povzner led the way as they advanced to finals on the 1-meter.  

Hensley notched a fifth-place score of 365.65 in the 1-meter championship and was immediately followed by Povzner in sixth with a score of 362.75. 

On the women’s side, Alyssa Clairmont was the top finisher for A&M, posting a score of 302.00 to place in the top 11 on the 3-meter.  

Up NextThe Aggies will be back in action Friday as the men take on the 3-meter and the women compete on the 1-meter. Details on how to follow the action are listed below.  Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive

Event ScheduleFriday, Nov. 18: Live Results/Watch1-meter (Women) - Prelims: 10 a.m./Finals: 5 p.m.3-meter (Men) – Prelims: 1:15 p.m./Finals: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Live Results/WatchPlatform (Women) – 10:30 a.m.Platform (Men) – 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
College Station to play Angleton in Area Round showdown Friday
Texas A&M Basketball
Women’s Basketball Falls at Duke, 71-52
No. 5 Texas A&M  Defeats Fresno State, 14-6, to End the Fall Slate