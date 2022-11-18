Aggies begin individual competition at Texas Diving Invite

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams began individual competition at the Texas Diving Invitational Thursday evening at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

Rhett Hensley and Victor Povzner led the way as they advanced to finals on the 1-meter.

Hensley notched a fifth-place score of 365.65 in the 1-meter championship and was immediately followed by Povzner in sixth with a score of 362.75.

On the women’s side, Alyssa Clairmont was the top finisher for A&M, posting a score of 302.00 to place in the top 11 on the 3-meter.

Up Next The Aggies will be back in action Friday as the men take on the 3-meter and the women compete on the 1-meter.

Event Schedule Friday, Nov. 18: Live Results/Watch1-meter (Women) - Prelims: 10 a.m./Finals: 5 p.m.3-meter (Men) – Prelims: 1:15 p.m./Finals: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Live Results/WatchPlatform (Women) – 10:30 a.m.Platform (Men) – 1:15 p.m.

