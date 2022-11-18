A&M Consolidated secures back-to-back home playoff games

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated is back at home tomorrow night for week two of the playoffs. After coming up short with finding a neutral site, Consol and Fulshear had a coin flip for a home and home contest and the Tigers won.

Fulshear only has one loss on the season and is an offensive threat. They’ve scored in the 70s twice this season and 50s and 60s the last two games.

Consol Head Coach Lee Fedora says they’ve been working on special teams this week because Fulshear lines up 3 kickers at a time.

“They run the ball well and throw the ball well,” said Fedora. “They’re probably 70% of a run team and 30% passing team, and on the defensive side of the ball they like to switch things up where they will go from an odd to an even, so we have to communicate well on that, and you have to be prepared for all different things.”

Kick-off is tomorrow night at 7:00 from Tiger Field.

