A&M Men’s Swimming Remains in First at Art Adamson Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team resumed competition at the Art Adamson Invitational Thursday inside the Rec Center Natatorium, registering multiple NCAA A-cuts and best times. The Aggies have maintained their lead, upping their total to 804.5 points.

Beginning day two of finals, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Baylor Nelson swam the second-fastest time in school history with an NCAA A-cut time of 1:23.45.

Foote’s 50 fly split of 20.18 goes down as the fastest in program history, as he betters the second-fastest he set earlier this season.

The Maroon & White loaded up the 400 IM, finishing 1-2-3-4 and notching two NCAA A-cuts. Leading the Aggies were Baylor Nelson (3:38.39), Anze Fers Erzen (3:39.05), Puente (3:41.22) and Maximiliano Vega (3:46.19).

Claiming the top spot in the 100 fly, Foote swam to a 46.24 and touching the wall immediately after was Jace Brown, clocking a personal best of 46.29.

Additional points came from Clayton Conklin (47.00), Alex Sanchez (47.06) and Thomas Shomper (47.45). Bratanov paced the Aggies as he finished third in the 200 free, recording a personal best of 1:32.49.

Top-16 finishes for A&M also came from Collin Fuchs (1:38.70), Carter Nelson (1:35.28) and William Coakley (1:37.96) Sanchez was the top finisher in the 100 breast, edging out his teammate Andres Puente (52.09) and putting up a personal best of 51.90.

Vincent Ribeiro (53.87) also added points for A&M.

Gogulski placed first in the 100 back with a time of 45.64, the fastest in the nation this season.

Shomper followed in third (46.96), Tyler Hulet in sixth (47.36) and Kaloyan Levterov in 13th (48.46).

Closing out day two, the 800 free relay added a second-place finish as Baylor Nelson, Bratanov, Foote and Carter Nelson recorded a time of 6:21.71.

The Maroon & White return to the pool Friday for the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m., 1,650 free finals at 2:30 p.m. and finals starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the meet is free.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.