Brazos Valley MMA offering free self defense class in response to sexual assauts in Bryan

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In the wake of two sexual assaults in Bryan, Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts says they’ve had concerned citizens reaching out about self-defense classes. The training facility is hoping they can provide a program that will help citizens feel safer.

They’ll be offering a free self-defense class to teach basic techniques to use if you need to defend yourself.

Bryan Police says the community should take advantage of the resources that businesses are offering to be more prepared.

“You never know when it could be useful, even if it’s something that you may not be interested in. Especially if you have an opportunity like that you may find a new hobby in it as well,” said Bryan Police Public Information Officer Kole Taylor

The class will be offered on Dec. 2 at 6:30 pm.

Click here to learn more about Brazos Valley Mixed Martial Arts and other classes they have to offer.

