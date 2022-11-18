City of Bryan swears in new mayor and council, reception held for outgoing leaders

A runoff election for Single Member District 5 is set for Thursday, December 8.
Past and present Bryan city leadership.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The changing of the guard and a new era begins in the city of Bryan Thursday as a new mayor and four new city council members are sworn in.

During Thursday’s regular city council meeting outgoing Mayor Andrew Nelson and council members Reuben Marin, Prentiss Madison, and Buppy Simank gave heartfelt remarks as they welcomed in a new group of city leaders. They also took a moment to speak on the accomplishments made over their terms and thanked their family, friends, and residents for allowing them to serve.

Nelson swore in the incoming Mayor Bobby Guttirez and incoming councilmembers Paul Torres, Ray Arrington, Jarred Salvato, and Kevin Boriskie.

A reception was held in between council meetings where city leaders, community members, and city staff expressed their gratitude for the work done in the past as they embrace the future.

Outgoing Mayor Nelson speaking on behalf of himself and outgoing council members say they will miss serving the residents of Bryan. He says he and the council are proud of the growth and accomplishments made under their leadership and is confident that the city is in good hands under the next group of leaders.

“This council developed a relationship that was special, several of us came on, on the same day, started, and will be leaving on the same day and it’s just been a very special hard six years but a wonderful experience,” said Nelson. “This council developed a relationship that was special, several of us came on, on the same day, started, and will be leaving on the same day and it’s just been a very special hard six years but a wonderful experience.”

The Single Member District 5 seat on the Bryan City Council will remain occupied by Brent Hariston until a runoff is held in December between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and Anjuli “A.J.” Renold.

That runoff election is scheduled for Thursday, December 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The location is the DesignSpark Innovation Center at 3891 South Traditions Drive in Bryan.

Early voting will be in the same location Monday - Wednesday, November 28 - 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday - Friday, December 1 - 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applications for mail ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on November 28 and addressed to the Brazos County Election Admin Office. For information go to www.BrazosVotes.org.

