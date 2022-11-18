Classroom Champion: Taylor O’Brien from Mumford High School

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Taylor O’Brien is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Mumford High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks sixth in her class. Taylor is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and band. She also participates in her youth group and helps with Rodeo Play Dates for younger children as a member of Robertson County Cowboy Church. Last year, she was awarded the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.

“I think Taylor will succeed beyond graduation because I think she believes in herself, and she believes in doing good for those around her as well, and believing having those beliefs she puts forth the effort to go through with what she believes in,” said Mumford teacher Katie Hudson.

Athletically, Taylor runs cross country for the Mustangs. After serving as the team manager as a junior, Taylor ran for the Mustangs in her senior year before suffering an injury during the season. But even after being injured, Taylor remained an important part of the team.

“I think she showed leadership when the injury occurred,” said Jorge Aguirre, Mumford cross country coach. “She still stayed engaged with us, she was still coming to practice, she was still involved with us, and it was good for the other kids to see that. That even though you’re not actively participating, you’re still a part of something.”

Although she is involved in many activities at Mumford High, Taylor says that sports play an important role in her life.

“Sports are really important to me especially because they keep me healthy, but also teamwork in sports is a really big thing, not just in school but in real life, and in jobs you really need to know how to be able to work with other people,” Taylor said.

This past summer, Taylor joined the National Guard and was promoted to E-3 during boot camp. After graduation, Taylor plans to pursue a career in the military.

