Cold, dreary rain makes a soggy Brazos Valley Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a fleeting round of sunshine, cloudy skies pull the curtains over the Brazos Valley again as we step into weekend plans. Remember the cold, light, scattered rain that fell Monday? Looking for a repeat performance of the same Saturday (oh...and likely this upcoming Monday, too).

An area of low pressure -- a weather maker -- will slide east near the Texas Coast Saturday. That will start to push showers this direction as early as Friday evening, between sunset and 10 p.m. The trick of any rain in this window is the atmosphere will take some time to moisten up after our recent intrusion of dry air. A light shower to a few sprinkles at best -- leave the rain gear at home.

SATURDAY RAIN

As the moisture comes together, scattered showers are expected overnight and into Saturday morning. Not everyone is going to wake up to wet weather. By mid-morning through midday and into early afternoon, plan for the most widespread coverage of rain (80%).

Cold, scattered rain is expected to fill most of the Brazos Valley Saturday (KBTX)

Most of this activity is expected to be light. A few showers may produce steadier rain, but any higher rain rates should be fleeting. By mid-to-late afternoon, wet weather becomes more off-and-on -- just enough to keep a damp feel around to round out the day.

Around 1/2" of rain is expected to fall Saturday (KBTX)

Rainfall totals are expected around 0.5″ -- higher totals up to 0.75″ are possible to the south and slightly lower totals are anticipated north.

SATURDAY TEMPERATURES

Waking up to morning mid and upper 40s Saturday. As the rain begins, thermometers are expected to slip a bit and hold steady in the mid-40s for much of the day. The wind will not be overly strong, but it will be brisk enough to make it feel colder -- wind chill values in the upper 30s are anticipated to go along with the cold, wet conditions.

To put Saturday's forecast in perspective:

• Forecast high is 1° colder than the average LOW for late November

• Forecast is only 3° "warmer" than the coldest high recorded for the 19th day in November in #bcstx

• No record rain, but the highest 1day total happened 115yrs ago pic.twitter.com/QhiqRLgvOC — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 17, 2022

WINTRY WEATHER

Everything that falls out of the sky in the Brazos Valley is expected to be liquid rain. A wintry mix will be possible Saturday morning west of I-35, from San Angelo to the Hill Country. The National Weather Service has issued a “Special Weather Statement” for the Concho valley and southward to the I-10 corridor.

A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light, and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if you are driving on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.

