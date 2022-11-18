College Station to play Angleton in Area Round showdown Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Cougars won a Bi-District Championship last week following a 37-19 win over San Antonio Wagner in the first round of the UIL playoffs.

The Cougars may have gotten off to a slow start against the “Thunderbirds, but was able to get things rolling and advance to the second round.

The Purple and Black now hit the road for an Area Round game against an Angleton, a team that has an identical 9 and 2 record.

“I think going on the road and being able to play at the Berry Center is going to be a fun experience for our kids. Angleton is a really talented program. They have done great things in the past. We have matched up with them before, and so I think it is going to be a great challenge for our kids and they really fun environment, said Cougar Head Coach Stoney Pryor.

As Coach Pryor eluded to, College Station and Angleton have met once before in the playoffs. Back in 20-15 they played each other in the third round and suffered a 38-22 loss to the Wildcats. Friday’s game will kick off at 7 at the Berry Center down in Houston.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.