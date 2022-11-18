Families invited to Breakfast with Blue Santa in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department!

College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon with details about Breakfast with Blue Santa.

They are currently collecting new gifts for children 12 and under at the College Station Police Department located at 800 Krenek Tap Road in College Station.

Then bring the whole family to CSPD on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to enjoy donuts, milk, juice, and a portrait with Santa.

Kids 12 and under will receive a present while supplies last.

For more information, call 979-764-3600 or click here.

