Franklin advances with 32-7 win over Anahuac

Highlights: Franklin advances with 28th straight win
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Lions are back in Waller for the Area Round of playoffs taking on Anahuac. Franklin won their 28th straight game with the 32-7 victory over Anahuac.

In the first quarter, Jayden Jackson found his way into the endzone from the 2-yard line, after a missed extra point, the Lions lead 6-0.

Anahuac answers in the second, Landon Corbitt charges in from the one to take the lead, 7-6.

In the Beginning of the third Jackson helped the Lions retake the lead. Franklin got a stop and then Bryson Washington padded the Lions lead with a 23-yard touchdown run to go up 18-7.

Franklin scored 26 unanswered in the second half to advance, 32-7.

Franklin will face the winner of Hitchcock and Woodville in the regional round.

Preview: Consol gears up for Fulshear in second round
College Station to play Angleton in Area Round showdown Friday
