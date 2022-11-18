Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Rugh joined First News at Four for a special edition of Free Music Friday on Nov. 18 from Downtown Bryan.

Rugh highlighted his upcoming performance at Destination Bryan’s Lights On celebration.

“I’ll be playing out on Bryan Avenue until about 9 o’clock and then in the morning, I’ll be playing over at the farmer’s market in Bryan from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and I’m at almost every First Friday,” Rugh said.

Rugh is better known as the Bryan Piano Man, frequently playing at First Friday and other downtown locations.

“I’ve been the Bryan Piano Man for probably almost 10 years now,” Rugh said. “I have just been playing music, getting better at it, and trying to serve the community with my talents.”

He played “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” for First News at Four in honor of kicking off the holiday season. Find his performance in the player below.

