Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide.

Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free high-speed fiber internet. Frontier Chief communications officer, Erin Kurtz, says it started with an idea.

“How do we take our fiber technology, our like superpower, into the communities we serve and do good? So this is our first stop,” Kurtz said. The next step was finding the perfect spot. “We found the Boys and Girls Club and thought, wow, the work they’re doing is unmatched. It’s really unrivaled in this community, they create this wonderful space for children to come and play and learn.”

Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley CEO, Rhonda Watson, said it’s an honor to be chosen for this program.

“The digital divide that we’re experiencing in this country will only be addressed through partnerships like this, with organizations like Frontier Communications, willing to go into the community, provide the connectivity and make it assessable financially to everyone because everyone needs it,” she said. “[Now] we’re able to have their kids complete their homework before they ever leave the club.”

Not only did Frontier provide free internet access, but they also purchased 15 Google Chromebooks for a new computer lab. 15-year-old Christynn Arzate says now, she will be able to look into what it will take for her to become a nurse.

“I can look into colleges and scholarships that could be available, and how to achieve like, the degrees that are needed in order to get to my career,” Arzate said.

For 10-year-old Leo Mireles, big dreams are no match for the new internet access.

“When I grow up, I want to be the first Mexican president. And I’m going to search up like George Washington and Barack Obama and stuff. So I could get ways and to get information on how to become president,” Mireles said.

According to Frontier, they are building critical digital infrastructure across the country with fiber-optic networks and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future-proofing for tomorrow.

