Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program

This is their first stop after launching Broadband for Good, a nationwide campaign to close the digital divide
This is their first stop after launching Broadband for Good, a nationwide campaign to close the...
This is their first stop after launching Broadband for Good, a nationwide campaign to close the digital divide(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide.

Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free high-speed fiber internet. Frontier Chief communications officer, Erin Kurtz, says it started with an idea.

“How do we take our fiber technology, our like superpower, into the communities we serve and do good? So this is our first stop,” Kurtz said. The next step was finding the perfect spot. “We found the Boys and Girls Club and thought, wow, the work they’re doing is unmatched. It’s really unrivaled in this community, they create this wonderful space for children to come and play and learn.”

Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley CEO, Rhonda Watson, said it’s an honor to be chosen for this program.

“The digital divide that we’re experiencing in this country will only be addressed through partnerships like this, with organizations like Frontier Communications, willing to go into the community, provide the connectivity and make it assessable financially to everyone because everyone needs it,” she said. “[Now] we’re able to have their kids complete their homework before they ever leave the club.”

Not only did Frontier provide free internet access, but they also purchased 15 Google Chromebooks for a new computer lab. 15-year-old Christynn Arzate says now, she will be able to look into what it will take for her to become a nurse.

“I can look into colleges and scholarships that could be available, and how to achieve like, the degrees that are needed in order to get to my career,” Arzate said.

For 10-year-old Leo Mireles, big dreams are no match for the new internet access.

“When I grow up, I want to be the first Mexican president. And I’m going to search up like George Washington and Barack Obama and stuff. So I could get ways and to get information on how to become president,” Mireles said.

According to Frontier, they are building critical digital infrastructure across the country with fiber-optic networks and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future-proofing for tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

Past and present Bryan city leadership.
City of Bryan swears in new mayor and council, reception held for outgoing leaders
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business...
Governor Abbott’s next Small Business Series event will be in BCS next month
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
Pay raises alone won’t solve staffing shortages in “nightmare” Texas youth prisons, ex-workers say
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/17
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/17