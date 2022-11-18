Get a head start on Black Friday, Cyber Monday preparation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you prepare for Thanksgiving, it’s a great time to start making a plan for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Jordana George, a clinical assistant professor of information systems at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School, said Black Friday deals and the stock in stores will look different this year because of inflation and supply chain issues.

“In the past when we didn’t have supply chain issues, retailers would order things maybe even a year in advance and they would have special items that would come in for Black Friday,” George said. “Now with supply chain issues, where you’re going to see deals is going to be on the last model or the model previous, not the new models.”

George advises doing your homework now on the deals to take advantage of. Sites including blackfriday.com provide a list of what stores are offering and their prices. The professor said you can also search “early Black Friday deals” on Google to see which retailers are already offering sales.

Technology remains at the top of many shoppers’ lists and a great places to look for TVs, tablets, laptops and other electronic devices include Best Buy and Walmart. George also suggests stores like HEB, Costco and Sam’s Club to find deals.

These sales can also mark a great time to get upgrades on home appliances like coffee makers, countertop ovens and Instant Pots. Deals on those items can be found at Target, Kohl’s or online at Amazon.

You can expect plenty of sales online, but stores that don’t have much of an online presence may require you to shop inside, according to George.

She said more online sales may come from stores participating in the “Anti-Black Friday Movement.” This means stores are deciding to not be a part of the stereotypical Black Friday madness by offering online deals the entire month of November, adding on extra costs to give back to charities or resuming business as normal, according to George.

If you’re solely shopping on Cyber Monday or plan to participate in addition to Black Friday, George said you shouldn’t worry about too much of a price difference on items.

Along with blackfriday.com, George recommends using sites and browser extensions like RetailMeNot, Capital One Shopping and Honey to get the best deals.

