Governor Abbott’s next Small Business Series event will be in BCS next month

The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Bryan/College Station on Thursday, December 8. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

News 3′s Rusty Surette will serve as emcee of the event.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Texas’ thriving economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Already home to more than 3.1 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed.”

The Governor’s Small Business Series – Bryan/College Station, co-hosted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism in partnership with the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Series – Bryan/College Station

Thursday, December 8, 2022

8 am – 1:30 pm

Hilton College Station & Conference Center

801 University Drive East College Station, TX 77840

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions.

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-series-bryan-college-station

For locations and dates for the statewide 2023 Governor’s Small Business Series:

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources for Texas’ small businesses and entrepreneurs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Resource Library features previous webinars focused on small business needs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars

