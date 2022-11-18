‘It’s more than just a meal’: Rotary Club of Aggieland hosts 24th annual Thanksgiving event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of Aggieland, along with hundreds of community volunteers, gathered at the A&M Church of Christ to create Thanksgiving meal boxes for families in need.

At Friday’s event, 501 boxes feeding eight to 10 people were filled with a 12-pound turkey, two boxes of stuffing, two cans of corn, pinto beans, rolls, gravy, tea and muffin mix. Rotary Club of Aggieland was able to provide the food thanks to a $5,000 community grant from H-E-B.

This year marks the Rotary Club of Aggieland’s 24th year to hold the Thanksgiving event. President of the Rotary Club of Aggieland, Tatiana Rivera, told KBTX the first year the Rotary Club of Aggieland held the event for Brazos County residents, there were only 12 boxes total.

“To see how far we’ve been able to come over the years is just amazing,” said Rivera. “Today we had so many people out here, all with a purpose of helping those in need and not just for Thanksgiving, but in general. We had a great turnout today and it’s really a team effort. It’s really more than just a meal.”

The College Station Fire Department has helped donate Thanksgiving meals to Brazos County residents through the event for many years. Chris Kelly, Assistant Chief of College Station Fire Department, said it’s an event they look forward to every year.

“Adding a small contribution that essentially makes a big difference for a lot of families is what it’s all about,” said Kelly. “We had about 15 to 20 firefighters over here so just to help families have a meal when they might not otherwise is a great thing we can help with here.”

The Rotary Club of Aggieland said they chose three nonprofits to give the boxes out to: The Bridge Ministries, United Way, and Habitat for Humanity.

