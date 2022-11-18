Man accused of throwing axe at police officer indicted by grand jury

The officer shot Andrew Choi after he reportedly charged at the officer with the axe.
Andrew Choi was indicted Thursday on an aggravated assault against a public servant charge.
Andrew Choi was indicted Thursday on an aggravated assault against a public servant charge.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man who reportedly charged and threw an axe at a College Station police officer in September was indicted Thursday for aggravated assault against a public servant.

On the morning of Sept. 19, a 911 call came in stating Andrew Choi was hallucinating and acting violently in a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive.

When Officer Adrian Jackson arrived on the scene, the suspect approached him armed with an axe, according to CSPD. Jackson backed away from Choi and told him to drop the hatchet, but the man started charging toward the officer.

CSPD Chief Billy Couch said in a press conference that day that “the officer was forced to engage,” and Jackson shot the man twice in the upper torso. At the same time, Choi threw the axe and hit the officer in the lower leg.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Officer Jackson was treated and released that same day from the hospital.

Choi still remains in the Brazos County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

Jalen Bloom and Ruth Benavides indicted for charges related to a double homicide in Bryan.
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
Leo Gonzalez II is sworn in as a member of the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees
Bryan ISD, city, and new trustee address possible dual office holding issue
This is their first stop after launching Broadband for Good, a nationwide campaign to close the...
Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program
Past and present Bryan city leadership.
City of Bryan swears in new mayor and council, reception held for outgoing leaders