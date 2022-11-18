No. 5 Texas A&M  Defeats Fresno State, 14-6, to End the Fall Slate

(KBTX)
By BJ Carden, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team concluded fall competition with a win over Fresno State, 14-6, on Thursday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

“I’m really proud of the team and the way they closed out this half of our season,” head coach Tana McKay said. “It’s always exciting when you can sweep the MOPs. The horses were great. The girls were great, and it’s exactly the way you want to leave before you go on a break. The team is in a good spot. We’re going to take a little break, do our homework, and get back to action in the spring.”

The Aggies dominated the Bulldogs in Flat capturing four of the five available points. Maggie Nealon highlighted the event earning Most Outstanding Performer honors with a score of 82 on Queen defeating Fresno State’s Ana Bertozzi’s score of 80. Rylee Shufelt, Devan Thomas and Brooke Brombach scored the other three points for the Aggies.

The Maroon & White also took a 3-2 win in Reining. Lisa Bricker continued her winning ways, outscoring Shelby Robinette, 73-71.5. Lauren Hanson beat Maddi Bloom, 74-71.5, earning MOP honors, and Emmy Lu Marsh scored a 70.5 on Indie to pick up the final Reining point.

Texas A&M led Fresno State, 7-3, at the half.

Coming out of the break, the Aggies kept their foot on the gas, scoring the first four points in Fences. Brooke Brombach earned MOP honors as she scored 90 points on Sparky to beat Taylor Holstead’s 83 points. Haley Redifer, Rylee Shufelt and Devon Thomas scored the other three points for the Aggies.

Heading into the final stanza, the Aggies took care of business collecting three more points in Horsemanship. Alexis Robinson scored a Horsemanship-high 78 points on her way to the Aggies fourth MOP of the day. Ella Petak and Hanna Olaussen each scored points for the Maroon & White.

