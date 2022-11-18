Noon Lions Club starts construction of Christmas tree Lot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Noon Lions Club in College Station began setting up their annual Christmas Tree lot on Nov. 18. The event kicked off with members unloading pallets and fence panels for construction over the next couple days.

The Christmas trees will be delivered on Nov. 21 and the lot will officially open on Black Friday.

The College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree lot is located at 2607 Texas Ave. in College Station where the Christmas trees will be available for sale on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.

