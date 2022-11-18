Noon Lions Club starts construction of Christmas tree Lot

Noon Lions Club members unload fence panels for the Christmas Tree Lot
Noon Lions Club members unload fence panels for the Christmas Tree Lot(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Noon Lions Club in College Station began setting up their annual Christmas Tree lot on Nov. 18. The event kicked off with members unloading pallets and fence panels for construction over the next couple days.

The Christmas trees will be delivered on Nov. 21 and the lot will officially open on Black Friday.

The College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree lot is located at 2607 Texas Ave. in College Station where the Christmas trees will be available for sale on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Latest News

11/18
Friday PinPoint Forecast 11/18
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Preview: Consol gears up for Fulshear in second round
Preview: Consol gears up for Fulshear in second round
Highlights: Franklin advances with 28th straight win
Highlights: Franklin advances with 28th straight win