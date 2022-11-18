Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update 11/17
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/17
They’ll be offering a free self-defense class to teach basic techniques to use if you need to...
Brazos Valley MMA offering free self defense class in response to sexual assauts in Bryan
Brazos County Commissioners canvass Midterm election votes
Brazos County Commissioners canvass Midterm election votes
Lighting up the holiday season with Destination Bryan
LIGHTS ON IN DOWNTOWN BRYAN