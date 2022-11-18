The Salvation Army wants to help your family for Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to begin talking about Christmas and how we can help one another.

Soon, those red buckets will be all over town in support of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Lieutenant Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army says individuals and families that are in need and can’t afford to purchase Christmas gifts can sign up for the Angel Tree Program. She adds the families that need the most help will be selected.

According to Lt. Israel, currently there are over 2800 children on the tree with an angel tag- which shows the child’s name, age, and Christmas list.

People who want to help will go to the tree, adopt an angel (pick a tag), shop for that child, then bring the gifts back to the angel tree- located in the food court of the Post Oak Mall- for distribution, a week before Christmas on December 16 and 17.

After an angel is adopted, participants have until December 13, to turn their gifts in.

If you would like to volunteer visit the Salvation Army Website here.

