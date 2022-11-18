The Salvation Army wants to help your family for Christmas

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to begin talking about Christmas and how we can help one another.

Soon, those red buckets will be all over town in support of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Lieutenant Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army says individuals and families that are in need and can’t afford to purchase Christmas gifts can sign up for the Angel Tree Program. She adds the families that need the most help will be selected.

According to Lt. Israel, currently there are over 2800 children on the tree with an angel tag- which shows the child’s name, age, and Christmas list.

People who want to help will go to the tree, adopt an angel (pick a tag), shop for that child, then bring the gifts back to the angel tree- located in the food court of the Post Oak Mall- for distribution, a week before Christmas on December 16 and 17.

After an angel is adopted, participants have until December 13, to turn their gifts in.

If you would like to volunteer visit the Salvation Army Website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Latest News

Tips to WOW your guest for the holidays
Tips to WOW your guests for the holidays
Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season in Bryan, Texas with the annual Lights On!,...
Turn the ‘Lights On’ for the holiday season with Destination Bryan
Aggieland Outfitters has what you need to stay warm and cozy at Kyle Field this weekend!
Stay warm this weekend in your maroon and white gear from Aggieland Outfitters
THE THR3E(Recurring) - angel tree
THE THR3E(Recurring) - angel tree