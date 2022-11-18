Stay warm this weekend in your maroon and white gear from Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sweater weather is here and if you’re headed to Kyle Field to watch the Aggies BTHO UMass, then you’re going to want to bundle up.

Aggieland Outfitters has more than 125 different styles of winter gear to choose from. “I promise that all of your desires will be met as far as different sweaters, zip-ups, hoodies, whatever you might need. We have a great selection for you here,” Aggieland Outfitters Manager Jake Zamora said.

They also have cold weather accessories like hats, gloves, blankets, and scarves in stock. “We have everything you need to stay warm and cozy at the games this winter season,” Zamora said.

You can stop by either Aggieland Outfitters location or shop for your maroon and white outerwear online here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Latest News

Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season in Bryan, Texas with the annual Lights On!,...
Turn the ‘Lights On’ for the holiday season with Destination Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - angel tree
THE THR3E(Recurring) - angel tree
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dest bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED