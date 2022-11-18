Stay warm this weekend in your maroon and white gear from Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sweater weather is here and if you’re headed to Kyle Field to watch the Aggies BTHO UMass, then you’re going to want to bundle up.

Aggieland Outfitters has more than 125 different styles of winter gear to choose from. “I promise that all of your desires will be met as far as different sweaters, zip-ups, hoodies, whatever you might need. We have a great selection for you here,” Aggieland Outfitters Manager Jake Zamora said.

They also have cold weather accessories like hats, gloves, blankets, and scarves in stock. “We have everything you need to stay warm and cozy at the games this winter season,” Zamora said.

You can stop by either Aggieland Outfitters location or shop for your maroon and white outerwear online here.

