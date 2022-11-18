Texas A&M Football Standout Sammy O’Brient Passes Away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football standout Sammy O’Brient passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, his family confirmed. O’Brient had been battling multiple sclerosis.

O’Brient was recruited by Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill and came to Aggieland from Alief Elsik High School in the Houston area as of the state’s top recruits. As a true freshman in 1984, he came in with the likes of Dana Batiste, Terrance “Chet” Brooks, Jerry Fontenot, O’Neill Gilbert, Matt Gurley, Tony Jones, Alex Morris, John Roper and Tony Thompson among others to make an immediate impact.

“The loss of Sammy O’Brient is not only about losing one of the best players we’ve ever had on the playing field at Texas A&M, but one of the very best guys off of the field,” Coach Sherrill said. “He was loved by his teammates and anyone who ever met him. He will be truly missed.”

O’Brient became the anchor for the Wrecking Crew starting at noseguard and earning All-SWC honors as a junior and senior, and recorded 16 tackles against TCU his senior season. He earned four letters (1984-85-86-87) and the Aggie teams would win three straight Southwest Conference Championships (1985-86-87) and win two Cotton Bowls (1986 vs. Auburn and 1988 vs. Notre Dame).

“Sammy was a tremendous player with size and great quickness who always played with great effort,” his Texas A&M defensive coordinator R.C. Slocum said. “In addition, he was also an outstanding person that was loved and respected by his teammates and coaches. I will never forget his beautiful smile.”

Sammy O’Brient was born Oct. 14, 1965, in Houston. His mother, Jeannette, stated his body will be donated to science and a memorial will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.