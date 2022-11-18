Texas A&M Travels to Missouri to Close out Regular Season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team heads on the road to close out its regular season. The Aggies will play a pair of matches this weekend against Missouri, with A&M looking for a strong finish to its 2022 campaign.

First serve of the matchup between the Maroon & White (12-15, 4-12 SEC) and Missouri (8-16, 1-13 SEC) will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Saturday’s match will not be aired, but fans can catch Sunday’s action live on SEC Network or follow both matches with live-stats.

Caroline Meuth continues to be a force in the SEC, as the outside hitter has now cleared 400 kills this season and has logged 417. Elena Karakasi has been a constant producer from the setter position. She is approaching 1,000 assists this season as she currently stands at 980. Madison Bowser maintains her leading spot in the conference for hitting percentage, hitting at .413 percent, which also ranks her within the top 15 nationally.

Texas A&M hosted LSU for Senior Night at Reed Arena, dropping the match, 3-1. The program honored six seniors, four of which have seen the floor/game time this season (Karakasi, Fields, Bowser and Hecht).

Offensively, Caroline Meuth led the way with 23 kills, hitting at .274 percent. Mia Johnson logged her first career double-double, registering career highs in kills (14) and digs (10).

Ava Underwood put on another impressive performance as she had a career high in digs (24), which matched the team high in digs this season and ranks seventh on the Texas A&M all-time list for digs in a four-set match.

Texas A&M boasts an impressive lead in the all-time series between the programs, 33-19. Since both teams joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012 the record has been much closer, with A&M holding a 9-8 series lead.

