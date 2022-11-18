Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving has strong showing in day two of the Art Adamson Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team continued competition at the Art Adamson Invitational on Thursday evening inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies added four top-two finishes on the night and remain in third place as they now total 438 points.

Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek started off day two of finals with a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 1:37.81.

Giulia Goerigk led the Aggies in the 400 IM, placing first with a time of 4:05.75, the seventh fastest time in program history and the fastest time in the nation this season.

Also contributing points for the Maroon & White were Joelle Reddin(4:15.05), Alice Marini (4:15.64), Abby Grottle (4:15.89), Lydia Palmer (4:20.06) and Blakely Schuricht (4:20.42).

In the 100 fly, Olivia Theall finished second with a personal best of 51.25.

Dominating the 200 free, Stepanek (1:43.83) paced Aggies Buechler (1:46.66), Mollie Wright (1:48.86) and Aviv Barzelay (1:51.18) in adding points.

The Maroon & White finished fifth and sixth in the 100 breast with Bobbi Kennett swimming to a time of 1:00.47 and Charlotte Longbottom recording a time of 1:00.52.

Adding points in the 100 back were top-11 finishes from Buechler(53.84) and Barzelay (54.56). Capping off the day, the 800 free relay of Stepanek, Goerigk, Wright, and Buechler finished second with a time of 7:08.24.

Up Next

The Maroon & White return to the pool Friday for the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m., 1,650 free finals at 2:30 p.m. and finals starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the meet is free and information on following the meet is listed below.

