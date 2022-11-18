Tips to WOW your guests for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the holiday’s, the conversations are always about the food, but what about making sure your home is ready to welcome guests.

Lifestyle Magazine Editor Jennifer Satterfield stopped by The Three to give you a few tips.

Satterfield starts by saying declutter and clean the common areas, guest rooms, and bathrooms. From a quick vacuum to light dusting.

Satterfield says, next, you should provide bed side lamps, a reading light, a night light, or consider motion censored night lights, so your guests can find their way in the dark. If all fails, the lifestyle magazine editor says, open up your blinds to allow in nature light.

The third tip Satterfield gives is to create a welcome basket for your guests. She says, you can tailor it to the needs and wants of your guest. Leave the basket in a place for guests to see and get.

“If you have an overnight guest staying during the holidays, it’s always nice to present them with just a little welcome basket with somethings they might need. I know when you’re traveling, we’ve all been there, maybe we forgotten our toothbrush or our toiletry bag. Just surprise them with a few things.”

And make sure the basket includes a cell phone charger and WIFI password, just in case.

Lastly, Jennifer says freshen up the place by adding fresh flowers in the guest and bathroom.

For more home décor and decorating ideas, visit Jennifer Satterfield’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.