Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans sport “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies for World Prematurity Day

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -November 17 is World Prematurity Day.

The NICU at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station recognized this day by showing off the fighting spirit of these Tiniest Texans™ who are wearing “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies.

“Prematurity” means being born early, specifically before the 37th week of pregnancy.

Baylor Scott & White – College Station has the only state-designated Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in the Brazos Valley.

This designation means the NICU can provide advanced life-support services and technologies for premature and seriously ill newborn babies.

You can learn more about the care Baylor Scott & White offers for families and their newborns at BSWHealth.com/CSBabies.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans sport “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies for World Prematurity Day
Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans sport “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies for World Prematurity Day
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Meat Judging Team wins International Championship
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Meat Judging Team wins International Championship
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Meat Judging Team wins International Championship
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Meat Judging Team wins International Championship
Treat of the Day: 282 students submit artwork for Bryan Fire Prevention Poster Contest
Treat of the Day: 282 students submit artwork for Bryan Fire Prevention Poster Contest