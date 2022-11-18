Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans sport “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies for World Prematurity Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -November 17 is World Prematurity Day.

The NICU at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station recognized this day by showing off the fighting spirit of these Tiniest Texans™ who are wearing “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies.

“Prematurity” means being born early, specifically before the 37th week of pregnancy.

Baylor Scott & White – College Station has the only state-designated Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in the Brazos Valley.

This designation means the NICU can provide advanced life-support services and technologies for premature and seriously ill newborn babies.

You can learn more about the care Baylor Scott & White offers for families and their newborns at BSWHealth.com/CSBabies.

