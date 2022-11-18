Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City.
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.(Mug Shots provided by Hunt County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.

The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City.

Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant. He lived in the home where the murder occurred, said police.

Also arrested were Elem Wynne III and Brooke Rice, both residents of Huntsville. They’re charged with tampering with evidence.

A motive for the killing is unknown.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
On Tuesday the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported 646 inmates in the Brazos County jail as...
Brazos County detention officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate
Blaze Barron, 18
High speed chase in Bryan ends in crash involving law enforcement
City leaders say that nestled next to Travis Park, Big Shots and Legends Event Center, SMBG...
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

Latest News

Leo Gonzalez II is sworn in as a member of the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees
Bryan ISD, city, and new trustee address possible dual office holding issue
This is their first stop after launching Broadband for Good, a nationwide campaign to close the...
Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/17
Thursday Night Weather Update 11/17
They’ll be offering a free self-defense class to teach basic techniques to use if you need to...
Brazos Valley MMA offering free self defense class in response to sexual assauts in Bryan