Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.

The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City.

Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant. He lived in the home where the murder occurred, said police.

Also arrested were Elem Wynne III and Brooke Rice, both residents of Huntsville. They’re charged with tampering with evidence.

A motive for the killing is unknown.

