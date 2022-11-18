Turn the ‘Lights On’ for the holiday season with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially time to kick off the holiday season in Downtown Bryan with Destination Bryan.

Lights On! is a free, family-friendly event that will include holiday photo backdrop stations, a special appearance by Santa Claus, and, of course, the official lighting of the streets of Downtown Bryan.

Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan says this is her favorite event of the year. “It’s just so magical,” she said. “We light up all of Downtown Bryan.”

On Friday, November 18, the opening ceremony featuring The Salvation Army Band starts at 6 p.m. at Gloria Sale Park. This performance is followed by the lighting at 6:30 p.m. The lighting is then followed by a performance of The Nutcracker by Ballet Brazos at 6:35 p.m.

KBTX’s Shel Winkley will be the emcee of the event. He will be joined by the new Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez and Santa Claus.

There will be free showings of the Christmas classic, The Grinch, at The Queen Theatre at 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

You can also send letters to Santa by dropping them in the mailboxes at Carnegie History Center Plaza, The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

The schedule of events for Friday night is a long one, so to find out more, visit Destination Bryan’s website here.

Street closures include Main Street between 26th Street to 29th Street, 28th Street between Bryan Avenue and Carnegie Alley, and Main Street between WJB and 24th Street. If you don’t want to worry about finding parking Downtown, there will be a free shuttle running to and from Blinn College until 10 p.m. Friday night.

