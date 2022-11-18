Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday.

A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth Benavides, 42 of Hillsboro, Ohio, on charges of tampering with evidence.

On the evening of Sept. 4, police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.

Three people, including a baby, were involved in the crash.

Police found 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The baby was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

Bloom is also facing capital murder charges.

Benavides is also facing two aggravated robbery charges in connection to the homicides.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

