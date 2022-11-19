:50 From the 50: Chase Lane

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019.

The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.

Today, Chase had the opportunity to meet with President Banks to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and solutions at Texas A&M! 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/WGXYoKoaKG — The B.L.U.E.print (@blueprinttamu) November 14, 2022

The wide receiver started his journey at A&M as one of the few freshman scholarship players on the scout team, something Lane says he wouldn’t have changed.

Lane’s journey on the field took off in 2020. Lane played in all 10 games and made nine starts. He also got his first career touchdown that season in a win over Florida at home. Also that season, Chase received the team’s Community Service Award.

As a sophomore in 2021, Lane appeared in seven games, making three starts before suffering a season-ending injury late in the year. While an injury set him back on the field, off the field Lane again earned the team’s Community Service Award at the annual team banquet.

On this edition of “:50 From the 50″ News 3 Sports Morgan Weaver and Chase talk everything from season expectations to favorite movies.

