Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daddy Long Legs is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 18.

Daddy Long Legs is a staff favorite who they feel has been overlooked because he might be considered just another black cat. But he has plenty of personality and is an avid cuddler.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

