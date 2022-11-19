Aggies Earn Third at Art Adamson Invitational

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team finished third at the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday evening inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies racked up 667 points throughout the week, bettered by USC (750) and Alabama (792).

Kick-starting the third and final day of invite, Aviv Barzelay placed top three in the 200 back final as she swam to a 1:54.56. Giulia Goerigk also finished in the top eight, clocking in at 1:59.76.

Chloe Stepanek took second in the 100 free, recording a time of 47.94. Adding more points for the Aggies in the event were Jordan Buechler (49.19) and Bobbi Kennett (49.74).

Securing a top-eight finish for the Maroon & White, Desirae Mangaoang swam a 2:12.00 in the 200 breast.

Olivia Theall lowered her personal best, putting up a time of 1:54.81 to finish second in the 200 fly.

The Aggies ended the week with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay as Buechler, Kennett, Theall and Stepanek swam to a time of 3:15.49.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the team hosts Rice in a dual meet.

