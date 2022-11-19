Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. 

Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score of 286.75 on the 1-meter.

The Aggies had two top-four scores in the men’s 3-meter finals. Allen Bottego placed third with a score of 387.35 and Victor Povzner claimed fourth, scoring a 384.70.

Up NextThe Aggies will conclude action at the Texas Diving Invitational on Saturday as men and women are set to compete on the platform. Details on how to follow the action are listed below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps Arches.
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years

Latest News

Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field looking to snap 6 game losing streak
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
Chung to Compete at NCAA Championships
Highlights: Consol's second half come back comes up short against Fulshear
Highlights: Consol's second half come back comes up short against Fulshear
College Station football captains Harrison Robinson, Jaxon Edwards, and Marquise Collins
College Station tops Angleton 27-20 in the area round