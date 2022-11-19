Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals.

Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score of 286.75 on the 1-meter.

The Aggies had two top-four scores in the men’s 3-meter finals. Allen Bottego placed third with a score of 387.35 and Victor Povzner claimed fourth, scoring a 384.70.

Up Next The Aggies will conclude action at the Texas Diving Invitational on Saturday as men and women are set to compete on the platform. Details on how to follow the action are listed below.

