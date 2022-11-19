A&M Concludes Texas Diving Invitational

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams closed out at the Texas Diving Invitational Saturday with platform competition inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

The women started the day with Alyssa Clairmont earning a top-eight finish as she scored 246.25 on the platform. Payton Props added a 17th-place finish, putting up a score of 161.75.

Takuto Endo and Rhett Hensley closed out the meet for the Aggies on the men’s side. Endo placed fifth with a score of 323.55 and Hensley posted a ninth-place score of 287.85. 

Up Next

The divers with rejoin the swimming teams and return to action on Jan. 4 as they travel to Auburn before taking on Georgia Tech on Jan. 6. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

