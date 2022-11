COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s season came to an end with a 50-38 loss to Fulshear at Tiger Field Friday night.

The Tigers were down 36-17 at half, but scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead 38-36 in the third.

Consol finishes the season with a 9-3 record.

