A&M Tops UMass on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie defense held UMass to 168 yards of total offense as Texas A&M topped the Minutemen, 20-3, in Saturday’s matinee at Kyle Field.On a cold damp day in the Brazos Valley, Texas A&M limited UMass to 55 yards through the air and 2.8 yards per rushing attempt. The defense ratcheted up in the second half, with UMass held to 73 total yards, including 23 in the final quarter.

The Aggies ground game accounted for 213 yards at 5.5 per carry. Le’Veon Moss led the way with a career-high 78 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. Amari Daniels added 67 yards on 17 rushes.

Conner Weigman showed off his wheels, rumbling for a career-high 66 yards on eight rushes. He had second quarter runs of 22, 29 and 32 yards. Weigman connected on 11-of-19 pass attempts for 191 yards and one TD.

On the game’s opening drive, the Aggies traveled 55 yards on nine plays, culminating in a 27-yard field goal by Randy Bond, staking A&M to a 3-0 lead at the 10:58 mark.

The Minutemen knotted the game 54 seconds into the second quarter with Cameron Carson hitting a 25-yard field goal. UMass traveled 72 yards on 13 plays on the equalizing drive, accounting for 42.3% of its offense on the day.

Texas A&M reclaimed the lead with 5:56 remaining in the first half with Weigman hitting Noah Thomas on a 22-yard pass to take a 10-3 lead into the intermission. The Aggies traveled 48 yards on four plays on the drive, including a 22-yard rush by Weigman.

The Aggies capped off their first drive of the second half with a field goal, inflating their cushion to 10 points. Bond hit a 35-yarder, set up by a 26-yard rush by Daniels.

Moss put the game out of reach with the first TD run of his career, a 12-yard carry with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies were poised to put more points on the board, but were doomed by three fumbles inside the UMass 35-yard line.

Up Next

Texas A&M hosts LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. to close out the 2022 season.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

Texas A&M 20, UMass 3

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Team Notes

- The Aggies registered their first 200-yard rushing game of the season, finishing with 213 yards on the ground.

- Texas A&M forced multiple fumbles in a game for the third time this season after junior DB Antonio Johnson and freshman LB Martrell Harris Jr. knocked the ball loose against the Minutemen.

- The Aggies are 24-7 (.774 win percentage) at Kyle Field under head coach Jimbo Fisher.

- The Aggies moved to 29-4 when scoring first and are a perfect 27-0 when leading after the first quarter under Coach Fisher.

- A&M held UMass to 168 yards of total offense, including 73 in the second half.

- The Aggie defense limited the Minutemen to 3-of-16 on 3rd-down conversions and 0-of-2 on 4th-down conversions.

- Today’s captains against were OL Layden Robinson, DL McKinnley Jackson, DB Demani Richardson and DL Isaiah Raikes.

Individual Notes

Freshman WR Noah Thomas had a career-best 40 yards on two receptions. He caught the second touchdown pass of his young career when he brought in a 22-yard pass in the second quarter.

Sophomore WR Moose Muhammad III hauled in a 45-yard pass in the first quarter for his longest career reception. He finished the game with 75 yards on three receptions.

Freshman RB Le’Veon Moss recorded his first career TD rush with a 12-yard dash late in the game. He logged career highs with his 78 rushing yards and 12 carries. Moss recorded his longest career run, a 23-yard burst, on the first drive of the fourth quarter.

Sophomore RB Amari Daniels had a career-long 26-yard rush early in the third quarter. He ended the day with 67 yards on a career-high 17 carries.

Freshman QB Conner Weigman had the best rushing day of his young career with 66 yards on eight carries. He recorded runs of 22, 29 and 32 yards in the second quarter.

Weigman finished the day completing 11-of-19 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. He has opened his career with 114 attempts and 61 completions without throwing an interception.

Freshman LB Martrell Harris Jr. recorded the first sack and forced fumble of his career, taking down the UMass QB and knocking the ball loose to start the fourth quarter.

Junior DB Antonio Johnson made it back-to-back games with a forced fumble when he punched the ball loose in the first quarter.

Freshman DL Malick Sylla recorded five tackles, including 1.0 sack and a hurry, seeing increased snaps on defense against the Minutemen.

Freshman DL Albert Regis registered a career high with 1.5 tackles for loss. He equaled his career best with six tackles.

