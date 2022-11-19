Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner

The winner will be a featured soloist at a Symphony concert in January
KBTX News 3 at Noon
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!

The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23.

The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra will pay the entry fee for Kimber to participate in the Juanita Miller Concerto Competition presented by the Texas Association for Symphony Orchestras.

She will also receive the Tracy and Tamara Carter Youth Concerto Endowed Scholarship of $1,000 to the college or university of her choice.

Here are all of the finalists:

  • First place: Anna Kimber, violin
  • Second place: Christina Yum, violin
  • Third place: Andrew Kim, violin
  • Fourth place: Misato Koiwa, flute
  • Fifth place: Jerry Hsieh, violin

