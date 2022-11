BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham Cubs scored 21 second half points and pulled away to beat Belton 31-10 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium during the Area Round Playoffs of the Class 5A Division II Playoffs.

Brenham (8-4) will take on Port Neches Groves (10-2) in the 5A Region III Semifinals next week.

