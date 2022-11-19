Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event.

Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”

“I’ve been here in downtown for quite a while for a lot of ‘Lights On!’ and this is different when you’re actually going to get to do it,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says he wasn’t working towards being mayor but things progressed to where it was the next step.

“This is where I should be,” he said. “This was my next step to help lead and to help continue on with what we’ve been working on for the past 15/20 years.”

One thing Gutierrez would like to continue is the community’s growth. Downtown Bryan has seen the revitalization of the Queen Theatre with the Palace Theatre soon to follow, meanwhile the largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille has been announced to come to midtown located next to Travis Fields and Big Shots Legends Event Center.

“[I’ve] watched us from when we were at 50 to 100 rooftops, so now that we’re at 1,000 rooftops coming in, I want to continue that,” said the mayor. “If a community is not growing, it’s it’s dying.”

Gutierrez says it’s “humbling” to have been chosen by the citizens and is looking forward to seeing what the next four years hold.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps Arches.
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years

Latest News

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round.
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season
Friday Evening Weather Update 11/18
Friday Evening Weather Update 11/18
Anna Kimber was selected as the winner
Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner
On Friday over 20 Caldwell ISD teachers were presented with a grant from the Caldwell Education...
Caldwell ISD teachers presented grant from Caldwell Education and Leadership Foundation