Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event.

Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”

“I’ve been here in downtown for quite a while for a lot of ‘Lights On!’ and this is different when you’re actually going to get to do it,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says he wasn’t working towards being mayor but things progressed to where it was the next step.

“This is where I should be,” he said. “This was my next step to help lead and to help continue on with what we’ve been working on for the past 15/20 years.”

One thing Gutierrez would like to continue is the community’s growth. Downtown Bryan has seen the revitalization of the Queen Theatre with the Palace Theatre soon to follow, meanwhile the largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille has been announced to come to midtown located next to Travis Fields and Big Shots Legends Event Center.

“[I’ve] watched us from when we were at 50 to 100 rooftops, so now that we’re at 1,000 rooftops coming in, I want to continue that,” said the mayor. “If a community is not growing, it’s it’s dying.”

Gutierrez says it’s “humbling” to have been chosen by the citizens and is looking forward to seeing what the next four years hold.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

