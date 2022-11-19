College Station tops Angleton 27-20 in the area round

CYPRESS, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Angleton 27-20 Friday night in the area round of the UIL Class 5A-I playoffs at the Berry Center.

Tony Hamilton helped seal the win late in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown to make it 27-13. The Wildcats responded and drove the field to score with :50 left in the game.

The Cougars had a 20-10 halftime lead thanks to touchdowns from Paden Cashion, Arrington Maiden, and Aydan Martinez-Brown. Maiden and Martinez Brown both had rushing touchdowns, while Maiden threw to Cashion for a score for the first College Station TD of the game.

The Cougars advance to the regional round of the playoffs next week and will take on fellow District 11-5A-I member Georgetown.

