Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday.

Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council.

He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

No word on when and where services will be held.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.