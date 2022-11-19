Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night.

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round.

“It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And I just love this time of year. So, it’s always so magical to see everyone come out and gather as a great community and just celebrate the holiday season,” Noel said.

There was no shortage of smiles and families around as train rides, photo opportunities and music filled the streets. Of course, the star of the evening, Santa showed up to help KBTX’s Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley light up Gloria Sale Park.

“Santa definitely steals the show. No one else cares about anybody else what stands out, which is understandable,” Noel said.

Before we head into the holiday season, 8-year-old Eva Brumfield said it’s important to focus on the right things this season.

“It’s not about the presents. It’s not all about the presents,” Brumfield said. “Present but also spending time with some family.”

