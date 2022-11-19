Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round.
Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night.

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round.

“It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And I just love this time of year. So, it’s always so magical to see everyone come out and gather as a great community and just celebrate the holiday season,” Noel said.

There was no shortage of smiles and families around as train rides, photo opportunities and music filled the streets. Of course, the star of the evening, Santa showed up to help KBTX’s Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley light up Gloria Sale Park.

“Santa definitely steals the show. No one else cares about anybody else what stands out, which is understandable,” Noel said.

Before we head into the holiday season, 8-year-old Eva Brumfield said it’s important to focus on the right things this season.

“It’s not about the presents. It’s not all about the presents,” Brumfield said. “Present but also spending time with some family.”

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and...
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas.
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
Empty Macy's location at Post Oak Mall
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
The $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 Denny's customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year
Wednesday night, hundreds of seniors met at the Corps Arches.
One of A&M’s oldest traditions continues, marking 100 years

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round.
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season