Madisonville upsets Bellville, 9-3

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 4A division two, the Mustangs and Brahmas face off at Rattler Stadium.

It was a defensive battle in the first half leaving the score 0-0 heading into the break.

In the second half it was a field goal frenzy, Bellville breaking the scoring ice with a 25-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Mustangs answer rattling off two back-to-back field goals from Alexander Torres to take a 6-3 lead.

In the fourth quarter, a long Phillip Green run sets up another field goal to pad Madisonville’s lead 9-3 with 5:37 to go.

The Mustangs get the ball back and on fourth down gets stopped within the 20, Bellville gets one more chance to score.

Reid McCann dropped back looking deep for Brandon Ward but was picked off by Lorenzo Johnson to end the drive. Mustangs held on to upset the Brahmas handing Bellville their first lost of the season, 9-3.

Madisonville will face Silsbee in the regional semi-finals next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.