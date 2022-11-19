Santa Claus stops at Post Oak Mall for holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come to Aggieland.

St. Nick has set up his workshop in Post Oak Mall to meet and greet families in College Station.

Santa made his grand entrance on a four-wheeler and a big celebration took place with performances from the Lil Wranglers, A&M Consolidated Middle School Orchestra and the Pebble Creek Choir Cats.

Post Oak Mall General Manager Paul Loy says this is always their most exciting time of the year.

“People are interested in buying sweaters, and coats and are thinking about toys and Christmas gifts and guess who shows up none other than Santa Claus himself,” said Loy.

Santa Claus will be at Post Oak Mall near JC Penney until Dec. 24.

Click here to see the hours you can visit Santa.

