Student winners announced for competition aimed at stopping distracted driving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several Texas A&M student organizations participating in this year’s Songfest were awarded money for their philanthropies by Safe 2 Save, a rewards-based incentive app that works to end distracted driving.

Safe 2 Save and its sponsor, HOTWORX, offered cash prizes to groups with the most points and participants in a contest that was held from October 6 to November 3.

The goal of the contest was to help bring awareness to the app that rewards drivers who put their phones down while driving.

The winners of the contest were announced last weekend during the 3-day Songfest event on A&M’s campus.

Chi Omega, a sorority on campus, led the charge in preventing crashes and deaths through their delegates encouraging each group to participate. In all, $3,000 was awarded to the groups for their philanthropies.

“When adding up all the 1569 student participants, the results were stunning, as these students had over 1,236,600 minutes of undistracted driving during this 4-week competition. This also equates to 20,610 hours of undistracted driving which is very important when you consider that Texas serious injuries and fatalities were up by 17% this year over last year,” said Safe 2 Save Founder and Chairman Marci Corry.

The 1st place Winners of the competition that earned the most points were Aggie Sweethearts and Gents of Texas A&M. They will receive $1500 from HOTWORX for their philanthropy Friday night.

The 2nd place Winners of the competition that earned the most points were Kappa Alpha Theta + Aggie Men’s Alliance. They will receive $1000 from HOTWORX Friday night for their philanthropy.

The Act pair that gathered the most participants were Aggie Sweethearts + Gents of Texas A&M so they receive an additional $500 from HOTWORX.

Last year Songfest raised $227,200.96 for Make-A-Wish, Still Creek Ranch, and dozens of other local philanthropies listed here.

Anyone can download SAFE 2 SAVE today with the download code “SONGFEST22″for 500 points.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.