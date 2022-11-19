Texas A&M Dropped Opening Match of Weekend Series

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball dropped the opening match of the weekend series against Missouri, 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16). The Aggies take on Missouri again Sunday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Leading the way for A&M (12-16, 4-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth, she logged 10 kills in the match. Madison Bowser had another efficient day as she tallied seven kills hitting at .385 percent. Mia Johnson led the team in digs as she recorded 11 in the match.

The opening frame started with back-and-forth play as the teams were tied on 14 occasions and exchanged the lead six times. A kill from Meuth broke the tie and gave A&M the lead, 15-14, at the first media timeout. Missouri (9-16, 2-13 SEC) found its rhythm as it developed a lead over the Aggies, 21-17. The Tigers continued their momentum and won the opening frame, 25-19.

The second set saw a similar start, with competitive volleyball from both teams the score was tied at 11. Missouri broke the tie and created space from the Aggies, which prompted a timeout from Coach Bird as the Tigers led, 20-15. Despite a battle from A&M, Missouri won the frame, 25-19.

The Tigers were the early aggressors in the third frame as they opened up a 4-0 advantage. Missouri extended its lead, 15-9, which forced a timeout from A&M. An Aggie comeback came up short as the Tigers won the set and match, 25-16.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Hearnes Arena tomorrow at 3 p.m. to close out their regular season. Fans can watch the match live on SEC Network or follow along through live-stats.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On keys for success in tomorrow’s match…

“We have to serve tough, trying to get them [Missouri] out of system is important and that starts with the serve. Then it’s being efficient, focusing on us and executing.”

On the quality within the SEC…

“Road matches are always tough, especially in the SEC. It’s about us and what we can control, and taking that into different environments.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

