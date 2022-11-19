Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field looking to snap 6 game losing streak

Aggie football preview UMASS
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team returns to Kyle Field and will host UMass on Saturday on Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air digitally on SEC Network +.

The Aggies will also honor the senior class in a pregame ceremony.

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have lost 6 in a row following last week’s 13-10 loss to Auburn on the road. The last time Texas A&M lost six consecutive games was back in 1972 during Emory Bellard’s first season in Aggieland.

KBTX will preview the game during its award winning Aggie Game Day show that will air from 10-11 a.m. on KBTX.

