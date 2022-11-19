Unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station MSA second lowest in state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy in the Bryan-College Station area continues to be healthy according to the latest economic indicators released by Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center earlier this week.

According to the report, the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) unemployment rate for October sat at 3.1%, the same as in September. At the state level, the Bryan-College Station MSA has the second lowest unemployment in the state behind Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock, which both sit at 2.9%. On average the unemployment rate for the state of Texas is 4.1% while the national level sits at 3.5%.

The leisure and hospitality industry has also largely recovered to its pre-pandemic levels, but local restaurant owner Wade Beckman said there still aren’t as many applications as before the pandemic.

“Used to be in a college town, every season as the seasons change we’d just get a massive influx of students and qualified candidates who walk in and fill out applications, and that has really gone away,” Beckman said. “It’s gotten better, but you have to work a little harder to find folks.”

In order to find employees Beckman uses tools such as Indeed, Jobs for Aggies, and even Craigslist.

“You actually extend invitations to people who have said that they’re interested and unfortunately you don’t get a heavy response from even the people who said ‘I’m interested in a job,’” Beckman said.

While finding employees has been difficult Beckman said he hasn’t had any large turnover at any of his restaurants.

“As an employer, you have to make sure you’re taking care of your staff,” Beckman said. “It’s super important and you’ll see companies incentivize their existing folks to keep them. It’s just as important as trying to get new folks, keeping your existing folks happy and taking care of them is a big part of the new employment.”

Beckman said Bryan-College Station has seen a huge influx of new businesses and that wasn’t slowed down by the pandemic.

“I think that as our community grows and the businesses grow there’s more and more jobs available,” Beckman said. “You have companies like FUJIFILM that are adding on, adding news jobs both high and lower level positions.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.