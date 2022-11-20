Aggies Close Out Myrtle Beach Invitational vs. Loyola Chicago

CONWAY, S.C. – The Aggies (2-2) close out the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against Loyola Chicago (2-2) on Sunday at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Texas A&M owns both wins in the all-time series between the two schools. Longtime Aggie head coach Shelby Metcalf, known as the “King of the Tournaments,” guided the Aggies to wins over Loyola Chicago at the 1979 Pillsbury Classic (70-69) in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Dec. 28, 1979 and the Hoosier Classic (64-61) in Indianapolis on Dec. 27, 1989. Metcalf’s Aggies participated in an incredible 74 in-season tournaments during his 27 seasons at Texas A&M.

EARLY SEASON TRENDS

Two Aggies have earned 20+ free throw attempts and both are connecting on over 80.0 percent from the line. Tyrece Radford has hit 23-25 (.920) free throws and Wade Taylor IV has connected on 20-24 (.833).

Two of the seven players in the Myrtle Beach Invitational hitting 100 percent of their free throw attempts are Aggies: Radford (14-14) and Hayden Hefner (4-4).

Radford has connected on 16 straight free throws dating back to the ACU game. It’s the longest streak of successful free throws by an Aggie since Anthony Collins had 27 straight over the first 11 games of the 2015-16 season.

The Aggies have posted more assists than turnovers in three of four games this season, including both games in Myrtle Beach.

Texas A&M has had the rebounding advantage in three of four games, but were outdone on the boards, 35-28, by Colorado in the Aggies’ most recent game.

The Aggies have scored 75 or more points in all four games so far this season. It’s the first time the Aggies have opened a season with four straight games of 75 points since the 2015-16 Aggies opened the year with five straight high-scoring games.

The NCAA leaders in total steals last season, the Aggies have posted 33 thefts in the first four games (8.25/gm). The Aggies have generated 9 or more steals in each of the past three games, including 19 in two games in Myrtle Beach.

Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV is averaging a team-best 15.3 points/game and has scored 61 points in just 85 minutes of action.

Junior forward Henry Coleman III paces the team with 6.3 rebounds/game and has team-best efforts in three of four games - 7 vs. ULM (tie), 11 vs. ACU and 6 vs. MSU (tie).

Early season rotations have 11 Aggies averaging double-digit minutes. Four players are averaging 20-plus minutes -- Tyrece Radford (23.5), Dexter Dennis (23.3), Henry Coleman III (21.8) and Wade Taylor (21.3).

LITTLE BIG MAN

Graduate guard Tyrece Radford is the NCAA’s active leader in rebounds among players of 6-foot-2 or shorter.

6-2 or Shorter Active Rebounds Leaders

Rk Player, School Rebounds

1. Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M 574

2. Cam Shelton, Loyola Marymount 551

3. Dwight Murray Jr., Rider 520

4. Darius McGhee, Liberty 519

5. Tyreke Key, Tennessee 511

Additionally, Radford is the only active 6-2 or shorter player in NCAA D1 hitting more than 50.0% of their field goal attempts for their career (minimum 500 attempts).

6-2 or Shorter Shooting Pct. Leaders

(Minimum 500 FGA)

Rk Player, School FGM-FGA Pct.

1. Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M 390-741 .526

2. Jayden Saddler. Saint Peter’s 367-737 .498

3. Cameron Parker, Portland St. 316-650 .486

4. Marquise Kennedy, Loyola (Chi) 249-518 .481

5. Posh Alexander, St. John’s 276-576 .479

CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH

Henry Coleman III needs six rebounds to reach 300 for his career. He needs 19 points to reach 500.

Sunday’s game will be the 90th game played in the Maroon & White for Andre Gordon. He needs eight rebounds to reach 200. He needs 13 steals to become the 20th member of the Aggies’ 100-steal club..

Wade Taylor IV needs 10 points to reach 400 and four assists to reach 100.

Julius Marble needs 4 minutes and 56 seconds of action to reach 1,000 minutes played.

Following the Aggies:

Sunday’s matchup will be streamed on ESPN+ with Chuckie Kempf (PxP) and King McClure (Analyst) describing the action.

The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with David Campbell and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

