Animal rescue asking for help for injured and abused pup

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County animal rescue organization is asking for help as it cares for an injured puppy that appears to have been abused.

The dog was found on Friday near the Deanville community, according to Haven Animal Rescue of Texas.

After taking x-rays and examining his injuries, it was determined the approximately 5-month-old dog was struck by a car and was shot at with pellets. The dog has an injured leg that may require amputation and an injury to an eye that may require removal.

Currently, the dog is resting comfortably but there will be another evaluation come Monday to look at possible head trauma. At that point, a decision will be made about his future.

H.A.R.T. is seeking financial assistance for expenses related to this and other rescues. The organization depends entirely on donations.

You can help by donating on CashApp, PayPal, or Venmo. Click here or email HavenAnimalRescueofTexas@gmail.com to ask about other ways you can help.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.